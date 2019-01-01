KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc is a provider of completion, intervention and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It serves the companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its products and services offerings include surface facilities and equipment, pressure control services, wireline services, fishing services, and engineered products. The company's segments include Southwest; Rocky Mountains and Northeast/Mid-Con region. It generates maximum revenue from the Rocky Mountains.