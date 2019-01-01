QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/341.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.94 - 18.97
Mkt Cap
58M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.19
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 12:13PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:20PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc is a provider of completion, intervention and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It serves the companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its products and services offerings include surface facilities and equipment, pressure control services, wireline services, fishing services, and engineered products. The company's segments include Southwest; Rocky Mountains and Northeast/Mid-Con region. It generates maximum revenue from the Rocky Mountains.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.190
REV109.000M139.000M30.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KLX Energy Services Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KLX Energy Services Hldgs's (KLXE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) stock?

A

The latest price target for KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) was reported by RF Lafferty on June 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KLXE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE)?

A

The stock price for KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) is $5.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KLX Energy Services Hldgs.

Q

When is KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) reporting earnings?

A

KLX Energy Services Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KLX Energy Services Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) operate in?

A

KLX Energy Services Hldgs is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.