Range
4.84 - 5.27
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.42 - 9.49
Mkt Cap
317.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
61.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Oil States International is a manufacturer and service provider of oilfield products and services used by oil and natural gas companies, drilling companies, and other oilfield-services companies. The company's product portfolio includes capital equipment manufactured for drilling, oil well construction, and production of oil and natural gas. The operating segments of the company are well-site services, offshore/manufactured products, and downhole technologies. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the well-site services and offshore/manufactured products segments, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.140 -0.0100
REV159.920M161.320M1.400M

Oil States International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oil States International (OIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oil States International's (OIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oil States International (OIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting OIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oil States International (OIS)?

A

The stock price for Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) is $5.17 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Oil States International (OIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oil States International.

Q

When is Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) reporting earnings?

A

Oil States International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Oil States International (OIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oil States International.

Q

What sector and industry does Oil States International (OIS) operate in?

A

Oil States International is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.