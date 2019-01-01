|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.130
|-0.140
|-0.0100
|REV
|159.920M
|161.320M
|1.400M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Oil States International’s space includes: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting OIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) is $5.17 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Oil States International.
Oil States International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Oil States International.
Oil States International is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.