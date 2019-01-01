Oil States International is a manufacturer and service provider of oilfield products and services used by oil and natural gas companies, drilling companies, and other oilfield-services companies. The company's product portfolio includes capital equipment manufactured for drilling, oil well construction, and production of oil and natural gas. The operating segments of the company are well-site services, offshore/manufactured products, and downhole technologies. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the well-site services and offshore/manufactured products segments, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.