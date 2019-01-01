QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/328.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11 - 15.12
Mkt Cap
692M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
48.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a U.S.-based real estate investment trust that invests in upscale extended-stay hotels. The firm operates across various states in the U.S., including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania among others. Substantially all of the company's assets are held and operated by its Operating Partnership, Chatham Lodging, LP. Chatham Lodging LP and its subsidiaries lease the overall company's hotels. The firm operates through a single segment because of the similar economic characteristics of its hotels. Chatham's revenue streams include Room, Food and beverage, and Other. Room comprises the majority of total revenue. Chatham's hotels operate under major brands, including Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV56.020M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chatham Lodging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chatham Lodging (CLDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chatham Lodging's (CLDT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chatham Lodging (CLDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) was reported by Barclays on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CLDT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.76% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chatham Lodging (CLDT)?

A

The stock price for Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) is $14.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chatham Lodging (CLDT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2021.

Q

When is Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) reporting earnings?

A

Chatham Lodging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Chatham Lodging (CLDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chatham Lodging.

Q

What sector and industry does Chatham Lodging (CLDT) operate in?

A

Chatham Lodging is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.