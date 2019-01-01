Chatham Lodging Trust is a U.S.-based real estate investment trust that invests in upscale extended-stay hotels. The firm operates across various states in the U.S., including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania among others. Substantially all of the company's assets are held and operated by its Operating Partnership, Chatham Lodging, LP. Chatham Lodging LP and its subsidiaries lease the overall company's hotels. The firm operates through a single segment because of the similar economic characteristics of its hotels. Chatham's revenue streams include Room, Food and beverage, and Other. Room comprises the majority of total revenue. Chatham's hotels operate under major brands, including Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt.