QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.3 - 19
Vol / Avg.
26.6K/33.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.71 - 28.5
Mkt Cap
107.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.5
P/E
-
EPS
-2.05
Shares
5.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:38PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:25PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:53PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the energy industry. The company designs, manufactures and distributes products and engage in aftermarket parts supply and services that complement its product offering. Its products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. These consumable products are used in drilling, well construction and completions activities, within the supporting infrastructure, and at processing centers and refineries. It operates in three reporting segments namely Drilling & Downhole, Completions and Production.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.800

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV150.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forum Energy Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forum Energy Technologies (FET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forum Energy Technologies's (FET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forum Energy Technologies (FET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FET to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forum Energy Technologies (FET)?

A

The stock price for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) is $18.885 last updated Today at 8:57:04 PM.

Q

Does Forum Energy Technologies (FET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forum Energy Technologies.

Q

When is Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) reporting earnings?

A

Forum Energy Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Forum Energy Technologies (FET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forum Energy Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Forum Energy Technologies (FET) operate in?

A

Forum Energy Technologies is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.