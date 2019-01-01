Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the energy industry. The company designs, manufactures and distributes products and engage in aftermarket parts supply and services that complement its product offering. Its products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. These consumable products are used in drilling, well construction and completions activities, within the supporting infrastructure, and at processing centers and refineries. It operates in three reporting segments namely Drilling & Downhole, Completions and Production.