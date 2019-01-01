Trustmark Corp with over $12 billion in assets and more than 200 branches, Trustmark provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services in Mississippi, Alabama, Memphis, Houston, and the Florida Panhandle. Roughly 65% of its loans are in Mississippi, 12% in Houston, 10% in Alabama, and the rest are split between Memphis and Florida. Around three-fourths of its revenue comes from general banking, while insurance and wealth management services combine for roughly 10%.