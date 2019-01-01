|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.420
|-0.0700
|REV
|152.940M
|151.999M
|-941.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Trustmark’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting TRMK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.24% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) is $31.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Trustmark (TRMK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Trustmark’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trustmark.
Trustmark is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.