Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/261.6K
Div / Yield
0.92/2.96%
52 Wk
28.81 - 36.31
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
39.32
Open
-
P/E
13.26
EPS
0.42
Shares
61.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Trustmark Corp with over $12 billion in assets and more than 200 branches, Trustmark provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services in Mississippi, Alabama, Memphis, Houston, and the Florida Panhandle. Roughly 65% of its loans are in Mississippi, 12% in Houston, 10% in Alabama, and the rest are split between Memphis and Florida. Around three-fourths of its revenue comes from general banking, while insurance and wealth management services combine for roughly 10%.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.420 -0.0700
REV152.940M151.999M-941.000K

Trustmark Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trustmark (TRMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trustmark's (TRMK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trustmark (TRMK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting TRMK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.24% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trustmark (TRMK)?

A

The stock price for Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) is $31.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trustmark (TRMK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Trustmark (TRMK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) reporting earnings?

A

Trustmark’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Trustmark (TRMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trustmark.

Q

What sector and industry does Trustmark (TRMK) operate in?

A

Trustmark is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.