|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.250
|-1.370
|-0.1200
|REV
|994.080M
|1.053B
|58.920M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wynn Resorts’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD).
The latest price target for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) was reported by CBRE on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting WYNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.64% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) is $87.46 last updated Today at 5:34:20 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2020.
Wynn Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wynn Resorts.
Wynn Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.