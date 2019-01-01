QQQ
84.7 - 87.54
1.4M/3.5M
-
76.03 - 143.88
10.1B
-
86.93
-
-1.54
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. Additionally, we expect the company to begin construction on a new building next to its existing Macao Palace resort in 2022, which we forecast to open in 2025. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and Las Vegas, respectively.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS -1.250 -1.370 -0.1200
REV 994.080M 1.053B 58.920M

see more
Wynn Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wynn Resorts (WYNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wynn Resorts's (WYNN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wynn Resorts (WYNN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) was reported by CBRE on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting WYNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.64% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)?

A

The stock price for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) is $87.46 last updated Today at 5:34:20 PM.

Q

Does Wynn Resorts (WYNN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2020.

Q

When is Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) reporting earnings?

A

Wynn Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Wynn Resorts (WYNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wynn Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Wynn Resorts (WYNN) operate in?

A

Wynn Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.