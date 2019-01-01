QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients--which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1403.350 0.2100
REV16.060B16.695B635.000M

IBM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IBM (IBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IBM's (IBM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IBM (IBM) stock?

A

The latest price target for IBM (NYSE: IBM) was reported by BMO Capital on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting IBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.89% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IBM (IBM)?

A

The stock price for IBM (NYSE: IBM) is $122.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IBM (IBM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is IBM (NYSE:IBM) reporting earnings?

A

IBM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is IBM (IBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IBM.

Q

What sector and industry does IBM (IBM) operate in?

A

IBM is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.