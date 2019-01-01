QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
TOP Ships Inc owns tanker vessels throughout the world. The company focuses on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. It generates revenue from the Time charter agreements.

TOP Ships Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TOP Ships (TOPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TOP Ships's (TOPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TOP Ships (TOPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) was reported by Maxim Group on July 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TOPS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TOP Ships (TOPS)?

A

The stock price for TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) is $0.9328 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TOP Ships (TOPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 25, 2006 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2006.

Q

When is TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) reporting earnings?

A

TOP Ships’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is TOP Ships (TOPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TOP Ships.

Q

What sector and industry does TOP Ships (TOPS) operate in?

A

TOP Ships is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.