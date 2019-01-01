QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.9 - 43.45
Vol / Avg.
10.3K/45.6K
Div / Yield
1.6/3.72%
52 Wk
38.2 - 47.53
Mkt Cap
767.6M
Payout Ratio
31.78
Open
43.36
P/E
8.71
EPS
1.08
Shares
17.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial & personal banking and trust & wealth management activities. The bank, through its subsidiaries, offers services such as accepting time & demand deposits, making secured & unsecured loans, cash management services, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, providing funds transfer services, various types of loans, brokerage services, annuity & life insurance products, Individual Retirement Accounts & Keogh plans, and repurchase agreements. The company has one operating segment, community banking services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0601.080 0.0200
REV55.050M55.793M743.000K

Community Trust Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Trust Bancorp's (CTBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)?

A

The stock price for Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) is $43.02 last updated Today at 4:53:05 PM.

Q

Does Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) reporting earnings?

A

Community Trust Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Trust Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) operate in?

A

Community Trust Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.