Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial & personal banking and trust & wealth management activities. The bank, through its subsidiaries, offers services such as accepting time & demand deposits, making secured & unsecured loans, cash management services, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, providing funds transfer services, various types of loans, brokerage services, annuity & life insurance products, Individual Retirement Accounts & Keogh plans, and repurchase agreements. The company has one operating segment, community banking services.