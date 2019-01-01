QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.66/10.51%
52 Wk
5.19 - 9.27
Mkt Cap
46.6B
Payout Ratio
113.91
Open
-
P/E
16.02
EPS
0.49
Shares
7.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA is part of Santander Group, a Spanish bank present also in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile. The bank's operations are divided into two major divisions: commercial banking, which includes retail activities, such as personal and small and medium enterprises; and wholesale, focused on large companies and operations in the capital market. The bank has commercial, investment, credit, and financing operations and also exchange, mortgage lending, leasing, credit cards, and securities brokerage. Its operations are in Brazil and internationally.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210
REV3.290B

Analyst Ratings

Banco Santander Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco Santander (BSBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco Santander's (BSBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banco Santander (BSBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BSBR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Santander (BSBR)?

A

The stock price for Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) is $6.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Santander (BSBR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Santander’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Banco Santander (BSBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Santander.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Santander (BSBR) operate in?

A

Banco Santander is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.