Banco Santander (Brasil) SA is part of Santander Group, a Spanish bank present also in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile. The bank's operations are divided into two major divisions: commercial banking, which includes retail activities, such as personal and small and medium enterprises; and wholesale, focused on large companies and operations in the capital market. The bank has commercial, investment, credit, and financing operations and also exchange, mortgage lending, leasing, credit cards, and securities brokerage. Its operations are in Brazil and internationally.