Range
137.91 - 146.84
Vol / Avg.
122.7K/96.2K
Div / Yield
2.15/1.49%
52 Wk
104.32 - 193.6
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
11.87
Open
140.91
P/E
8.81
EPS
8.04
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Piper Sandler Cos is an investment banking company. Investment banking services include financial advisory services, management of and participation in underwriting, and public finance activities. It generates maximum revenue from the Advisory services followed by Equity financing. The company focus on the following sectors: healthcare; energy; consumer; diversified industrials and services; business services; technology; financial services; and agriculture, clean technologies, and renewables, primarily focusing on middle-market clients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.2307.840 2.6100
REV492.230M648.241M156.011M

Analyst Ratings

Piper Sandler Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Piper Sandler (PIPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Piper Sandler's (PIPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Piper Sandler (PIPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) was reported by JMP Securities on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 194.00 expecting PIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.01% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Piper Sandler (PIPR)?

A

The stock price for Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) is $145.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Piper Sandler (PIPR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Piper Sandler (PIPR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) reporting earnings?

A

Piper Sandler’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Piper Sandler (PIPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Piper Sandler.

Q

What sector and industry does Piper Sandler (PIPR) operate in?

A

Piper Sandler is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.