|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.230
|7.840
|2.6100
|REV
|492.230M
|648.241M
|156.011M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Piper Sandler’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) was reported by JMP Securities on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 194.00 expecting PIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.01% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) is $145.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Piper Sandler (PIPR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Piper Sandler’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Piper Sandler.
Piper Sandler is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.