Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. The company also provides financial advisors licensed with insurance companies customized clearing services, advisory platforms, and technology solutions. LPL provides a range of services through its subsidiaries. Private Trust supplies trust administration, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families; Independent Advisers Group offers investment advisory solutions to insurance companies; and LPL Insurance Associates operates as a brokerage general agency that offers life, long-term care, and disability insurance sales and services.

LPL Finl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LPL Finl Hldgs's (LPLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 246.00 expecting LPLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.41% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA)?

A

The stock price for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) is $179.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) pay a dividend?

A

The next LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) reporting earnings?

A

LPL Finl Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LPL Finl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) operate in?

A

LPL Finl Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.