|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.510
|1.630
|0.1200
|REV
|2.080B
|2.094B
|14.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LPL Finl Hldgs’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 246.00 expecting LPLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.41% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) is $179.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next LPL Finl Hldgs (LPLA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
LPL Finl Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LPL Finl Hldgs.
LPL Finl Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.