Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/805.2K
Div / Yield
0.92/2.12%
52 Wk
37.08 - 50.71
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
20.35
20.35
Open
-
P/E
9.61
EPS
1.42
Shares
85.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. BankUnited is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. It has historically grown through organic growth. BankUnited was established by a group of investors who acquired the assets and most of the liabilities of its predecessor from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The group recapitalized BankUnited with an investment of over $900 million. Most of its revenue comprises net interest income derived mostly from loans.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0101.410 0.4000
REV227.360M251.637M24.277M

BankUnited Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BankUnited (BKU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BankUnited's (BKU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BankUnited (BKU) stock?

A

The latest price target for BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BKU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.99% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BankUnited (BKU)?

A

The stock price for BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) is $43.445 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BankUnited (BKU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reporting earnings?

A

BankUnited’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is BankUnited (BKU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BankUnited.

Q

What sector and industry does BankUnited (BKU) operate in?

A

BankUnited is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.