|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.010
|1.410
|0.4000
|REV
|227.360M
|251.637M
|24.277M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BankUnited’s space includes: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC).
The latest price target for BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BKU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.99% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) is $43.445 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
BankUnited’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BankUnited.
BankUnited is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.