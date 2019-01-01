BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. BankUnited is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. It has historically grown through organic growth. BankUnited was established by a group of investors who acquired the assets and most of the liabilities of its predecessor from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The group recapitalized BankUnited with an investment of over $900 million. Most of its revenue comprises net interest income derived mostly from loans.