Range
17.06 - 17.54
Vol / Avg.
28.1K/185.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.42 - 24.71
Mkt Cap
551.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.18
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
31.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are Theatres and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatre segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri; Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina. It generates maximum revenue from the Theatres segment.

Marcus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marcus (MCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marcus (NYSE: MCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marcus's (MCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marcus (MCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marcus (NYSE: MCS) was reported by JP Morgan on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting MCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marcus (MCS)?

A

The stock price for Marcus (NYSE: MCS) is $17.54 last updated Today at 3:15:01 PM.

Q

Does Marcus (MCS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Q

When is Marcus (NYSE:MCS) reporting earnings?

A

Marcus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Marcus (MCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marcus.

Q

What sector and industry does Marcus (MCS) operate in?

A

Marcus is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.