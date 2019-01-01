QQQ
Range
2 - 2.07
Vol / Avg.
805.1K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.38 - 3.21
Mkt Cap
267.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
130M
Outstanding
NGL Energy Partners LP is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The company's operating segments include Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, and Liquids Logistics. It operates crude oil storage terminals, and owns pipeline injection stations and offers services for the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production, and for the disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms and drilling fluids. The firm also supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners and petrochemical plants and sells propane and distillates.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.140-0.050 -0.1900
REV1.940B2.172B232.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NGL Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NGL Energy Partners (NGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NGL Energy Partners's (NGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NGL Energy Partners.

Q

What is the target price for NGL Energy Partners (NGL) stock?

A

The latest price target for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.25 expecting NGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NGL Energy Partners (NGL)?

A

The stock price for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) is $2.06 last updated Today at 6:46:15 PM.

Q

Does NGL Energy Partners (NGL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2020.

Q

When is NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) reporting earnings?

A

NGL Energy Partners’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is NGL Energy Partners (NGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NGL Energy Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does NGL Energy Partners (NGL) operate in?

A

NGL Energy Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.