|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|-0.050
|-0.1900
|REV
|1.940B
|2.172B
|232.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NGL Energy Partners.
The latest price target for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.25 expecting NGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) is $2.06 last updated Today at 6:46:15 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2020.
NGL Energy Partners’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NGL Energy Partners.
NGL Energy Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.