NGL Energy Partners LP is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The company's operating segments include Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, and Liquids Logistics. It operates crude oil storage terminals, and owns pipeline injection stations and offers services for the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production, and for the disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms and drilling fluids. The firm also supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners and petrochemical plants and sells propane and distillates.