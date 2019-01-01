Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 35-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing eight types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysisCDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; Prequel, with is a noninvasive prenatal test; and Prolaris, which identifies prostate cancer patients that can pursue active surveillance. The firm offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharma and biotech companies.