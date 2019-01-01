QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.47 - 25.54
Vol / Avg.
446.1K/544.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.55 - 36.95
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.54
P/E
-
EPS
0.31
Shares
79.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 1:34PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 1:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 10:40AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 5:56PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 4:05PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 35-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing eight types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysisCDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; Prequel, with is a noninvasive prenatal test; and Prolaris, which identifies prostate cancer patients that can pursue active surveillance. The firm offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharma and biotech companies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.020 0.0000
REV163.400M160.800M-2.600M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Myriad Genetics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Myriad Genetics (MYGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Myriad Genetics's (MYGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Myriad Genetics (MYGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting MYGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Myriad Genetics (MYGN)?

A

The stock price for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) is $24.45 last updated Today at 6:03:15 PM.

Q

Does Myriad Genetics (MYGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Myriad Genetics.

Q

When is Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) reporting earnings?

A

Myriad Genetics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Myriad Genetics (MYGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Myriad Genetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Myriad Genetics (MYGN) operate in?

A

Myriad Genetics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.