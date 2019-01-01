|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|1.100B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Elanco Animal Health’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ELAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.38% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is $25.91 last updated Today at 8:39:50 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Elanco Animal Health.
Elanco Animal Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Elanco Animal Health.
Elanco Animal Health is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.