Range
3.8 - 3.87
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/102.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.71 - 10.75
Mkt Cap
151M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.85
P/E
15.96
EPS
0.05
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
Viemed Healthcare Inc is a provider of equipment and home therapy to patients with respiratory disease, oxygen problems, sleep apnea and PAP treatment. The company also provides services to neuromuscular patients.

Viemed Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viemed Healthcare (VMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viemed Healthcare's (VMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viemed Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Viemed Healthcare (VMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) was reported by RBC Capital on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting VMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viemed Healthcare (VMD)?

A

The stock price for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) is $3.81 last updated Today at 3:27:48 PM.

Q

Does Viemed Healthcare (VMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viemed Healthcare.

Q

When is Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) reporting earnings?

A

Viemed Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Viemed Healthcare (VMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viemed Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Viemed Healthcare (VMD) operate in?

A

Viemed Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.