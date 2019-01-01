|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Viemed Healthcare.
The latest price target for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) was reported by RBC Capital on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting VMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) is $3.81 last updated Today at 3:27:48 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Viemed Healthcare.
Viemed Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Viemed Healthcare.
Viemed Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.