Range
6.42 - 6.86
Vol / Avg.
223.2K/168.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.67 - 8.74
Mkt Cap
335.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.51
P/E
11.51
EPS
0.14
Shares
49.4M
Outstanding
Radiant Logistics Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. The company has two operating segments: the United States and Canada. Maximum revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.240 0.1000
REV272.390M332.768M60.378M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Radiant Logistics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Radiant Logistics (RLGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Radiant Logistics's (RLGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Radiant Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for Radiant Logistics (RLGT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) was reported by Vertical Research on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting RLGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Radiant Logistics (RLGT)?

A

The stock price for Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) is $6.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radiant Logistics (RLGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 28, 2015.

Q

When is Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) reporting earnings?

A

Radiant Logistics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Radiant Logistics (RLGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radiant Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Radiant Logistics (RLGT) operate in?

A

Radiant Logistics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.