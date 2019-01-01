QQQ
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with $30.7 billion in 2020 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 27,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton's supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Horton's International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (18,923 units), Tim Horton's (5,137 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,607 units).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7000.740 0.0400
REV1.500B1.546B46.000M

Analyst Ratings

Restaurant Brands Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Restaurant Brands Intl's (QSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Restaurant Brands Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting QSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.01% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR)?

A

The stock price for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) is $56.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) reporting earnings?

A

Restaurant Brands Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Restaurant Brands Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) operate in?

A

Restaurant Brands Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.