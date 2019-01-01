Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with $30.7 billion in 2020 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 27,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton's supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Horton's International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (18,923 units), Tim Horton's (5,137 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,607 units).