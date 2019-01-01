|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.700
|0.740
|0.0400
|REV
|1.500B
|1.546B
|46.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Restaurant Brands Intl.
The latest price target for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting QSR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.01% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) is $56.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
Restaurant Brands Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Restaurant Brands Intl.
Restaurant Brands Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.