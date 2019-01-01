QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.08/1.98%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 12:01PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco Bradesco is Brazil's second largest private bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 20%-25% market share. The bank is majority controlled by the Bradesco foundation--a private non-profit institution focused on education. Banking provides roughly 70% of profits, while the insurance segment contributes the remaining 30%. The bank is also a major asset manager with high-single-digit market share. In 2016, Bradesco acquired the Brazilian operations of HSBC.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.490 0.3600
REV5.140B3.040B-2.100B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank Bradesco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank Bradesco (BBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Bradesco's (BBD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank Bradesco (BBD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.95% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Bradesco (BBD)?

A

The stock price for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) is $4.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Bradesco (BBD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bank Bradesco (BBD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Bradesco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Bank Bradesco (BBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Bradesco.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Bradesco (BBD) operate in?

A

Bank Bradesco is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.