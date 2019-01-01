|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.490
|0.3600
|REV
|5.140B
|3.040B
|-2.100B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bank Bradesco’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB).
The latest price target for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.95% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) is $4.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Bank Bradesco (BBD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Bank Bradesco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank Bradesco.
Bank Bradesco is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.