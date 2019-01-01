|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Energy Co of Minas Gerais’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is $2.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 2, 2018.
Energy Co of Minas Gerais’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Energy Co of Minas Gerais.
Energy Co of Minas Gerais is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.