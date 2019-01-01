QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
60.3K/6.9M
Div / Yield
0.26/10.30%
52 Wk
1.95 - 2.77
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
38.83
Open
-
P/E
5.85
EPS
0.25
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 12:15PM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Energy Company of Minas Gerais is a Brazilian power company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. As one of the largest power companies in Brazil, the firm operates across most Brazilian states and Chile. The company has various subsidiaries and operates chiefly through its generation, transmission, distribution, and gas segments. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from electricity sales to consumers. The company generates power primarily through hydroelectric resources and secondarily through thermal and wind resources.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energy Co of Minas Gerais Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy Co of Minas Gerais (CIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy Co of Minas Gerais's (CIG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Energy Co of Minas Gerais’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Energy Co of Minas Gerais (CIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Co of Minas Gerais (CIG)?

A

The stock price for Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is $2.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energy Co of Minas Gerais (CIG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 2, 2018.

Q

When is Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Co of Minas Gerais’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Energy Co of Minas Gerais (CIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Co of Minas Gerais.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Co of Minas Gerais (CIG) operate in?

A

Energy Co of Minas Gerais is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.