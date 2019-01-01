Energy Company of Minas Gerais is a Brazilian power company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. As one of the largest power companies in Brazil, the firm operates across most Brazilian states and Chile. The company has various subsidiaries and operates chiefly through its generation, transmission, distribution, and gas segments. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from electricity sales to consumers. The company generates power primarily through hydroelectric resources and secondarily through thermal and wind resources.