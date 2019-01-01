QQQ
Range
16.65 - 17
Vol / Avg.
16K/8K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.39%
52 Wk
13.04 - 16.99
Mkt Cap
206.6M
Payout Ratio
27.66
Open
16.65
P/E
17.81
EPS
0.28
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc is a United States-based banking company. Its principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public & brokered deposits and investing those funds primarily in loans secured by commercial and multi-family real estate, first mortgages on owner-occupied, one-to four-family residences, a variety of consumer loans, direct financing leases, and commercial and industrial loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.240
REV11.196M

Analyst Ratings

Richmond Mutual Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Richmond Mutual Bancorp's (RMBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Richmond Mutual Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI)?

A

The stock price for Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) is $16.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI) reporting earnings?

A

Richmond Mutual Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Richmond Mutual Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Richmond Mutual Bancorp (RMBI) operate in?

A

Richmond Mutual Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.