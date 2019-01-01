QQQ
Range
6.1 - 6.45
Vol / Avg.
976.6K/425.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.79 - 8.8
Mkt Cap
351.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.32
P/E
22.5
EPS
0.28
Shares
56.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buy and sell second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are US Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and other international. US Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in the United States. Latin America Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The company generates revenue from merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, of which key revenue is derived from the merchandise sales which are primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from the customers.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.220 0.0400
REV200.130M220.994M20.864M

Analyst Ratings

EZCORP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EZCORP (EZPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EZCORP's (EZPW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EZCORP (EZPW) stock?

A

The latest price target for EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting EZPW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EZCORP (EZPW)?

A

The stock price for EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) is $6.22 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does EZCORP (EZPW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 4, 2000.

Q

When is EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) reporting earnings?

A

EZCORP’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is EZCORP (EZPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EZCORP.

Q

What sector and industry does EZCORP (EZPW) operate in?

A

EZCORP is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.