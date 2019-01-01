QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Central Pacific Financial Corp operates in the financial services sector in the United States. It acts as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank, through which it provides a range of banking products and services. It caters to businesses, professionals, and individuals through an array of loan products, including residential mortgage loans, commercial and consumer loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans and construction loans. Apart from its predominant banking segment, it also functions through a Treasury segment, which is responsible for managing the Company's investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.800 0.1500
REV53.900M53.096M-804.000K

Central Pacific Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Pacific Financial (CPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Pacific Financial's (CPF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Central Pacific Financial (CPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) was reported by Raymond James on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting CPF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Pacific Financial (CPF)?

A

The stock price for Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) is $29.305 last updated Today at 3:56:59 PM.

Q

Does Central Pacific Financial (CPF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Central Pacific Financial (CPF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) reporting earnings?

A

Central Pacific Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Central Pacific Financial (CPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Pacific Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Pacific Financial (CPF) operate in?

A

Central Pacific Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.