Range
19.59 - 20.02
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/3.8M
Div / Yield
1.03/5.07%
52 Wk
17.66 - 22.25
Mkt Cap
38.5B
Payout Ratio
33.05
Open
19.74
P/E
7.35
EPS
1.04
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada's Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2020, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.3 trillion.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6400.670 0.0300
REV17.142B

Manulife Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manulife Financial (MFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manulife Financial's (MFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manulife Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Manulife Financial (MFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Manulife Financial (MFC)?

A

The stock price for Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) is $19.8199 last updated Today at 3:45:02 PM.

Q

Does Manulife Financial (MFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) reporting earnings?

A

Manulife Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Manulife Financial (MFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manulife Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Manulife Financial (MFC) operate in?

A

Manulife Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.