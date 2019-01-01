|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gulf Island Fabrication’s space includes: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR), Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS), ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO), Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM).
The latest price target for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) was reported by Johnson Rice on April 27, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GIFI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) is $3.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2017.
Gulf Island Fabrication’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gulf Island Fabrication.
Gulf Island Fabrication is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.