Range
3.56 - 3.69
Vol / Avg.
63.6K/24.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.54 - 5.3
Mkt Cap
56M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.69
P/E
-
EPS
0.34
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Gulf Island Fabrication Inc is a US-based company that is a fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels. The company also provides installation, hook-up, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews. The company operates through segments namely Fabrication division fabricates structures such as offshore drilling and production platforms and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas industries; Shipyards division manufactures new build and repairs various steel marine vessels in the United States; Services division provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms, welding, and inshore structures and also provides maintenance and industrial facilities.

Gulf Island Fabrication Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gulf Island Fabrication's (GIFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) was reported by Johnson Rice on April 27, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GIFI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)?

A

The stock price for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) is $3.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2017.

Q

When is Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) reporting earnings?

A

Gulf Island Fabrication’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gulf Island Fabrication.

Q

What sector and industry does Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) operate in?

A

Gulf Island Fabrication is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.