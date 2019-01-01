QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Cars.com Inc is an online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles. The company brands inlcude Dealer Inspire, DealerRater, FUEL, Auto.com, PickupTrucks.com, and NewCars.com., websites directed towards different consumer segments.

Cars.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cars.com (CARS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cars.com's (CARS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cars.com (CARS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) was reported by Northcoast Research on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CARS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cars.com (CARS)?

A

The stock price for Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) is $14.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cars.com (CARS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cars.com.

Q

When is Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) reporting earnings?

A

Cars.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cars.com (CARS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cars.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Cars.com (CARS) operate in?

A

Cars.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.