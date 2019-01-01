QQQ
Range
34.07 - 35.14
Vol / Avg.
194.8K/335.5K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.51%
52 Wk
32.82 - 44.31
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
77.61
Open
34.86
P/E
51.46
EPS
0.76
Shares
45.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
Granite Construction Inc delivers infrastructure solutions for public and private clients in North America. It primarily focuses on heavy civil infrastructure projects, including roads, highways, transit facilities, airports, and bridges. In addition, the company performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy progress, and other facilities. Its operating segment includes Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The company generates maximum revenue from Transportation segment.

Granite Construction Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Granite Construction (GVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Granite Construction's (GVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Granite Construction (GVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) was reported by DA Davidson on April 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting GVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Granite Construction (GVA)?

A

The stock price for Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) is $34.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Granite Construction (GVA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Granite Construction (GVA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) reporting earnings?

A

Granite Construction’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.

Q

Is Granite Construction (GVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Granite Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Granite Construction (GVA) operate in?

A

Granite Construction is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.