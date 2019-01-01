|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|960.700M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Granite Construction’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD).
The latest price target for Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) was reported by DA Davidson on April 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting GVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) is $34.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Granite Construction (GVA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Granite Construction’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Granite Construction.
Granite Construction is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.