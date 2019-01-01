QQQ
Range
10.56 - 10.56
Vol / Avg.
0K/36.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.91 - 14.84
Mkt Cap
216.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.56
P/E
-
EPS
1.34
Shares
20.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Cumulus Media Inc is a radio broadcasting company combining high-quality local programming with iconic, nationally syndicated media, sports and entertainment brands to deliver premium content choices to its customers and radio stations affiliated with Westwood One network and numerous digital channels. The company's revenue is derived mainly from the sale of local, regional, and national advertising which is broadcast on its radio stations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV253.510M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cumulus Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cumulus Media (CMLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cumulus Media's (CMLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cumulus Media (CMLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CMLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cumulus Media (CMLS)?

A

The stock price for Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is $10.56 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Cumulus Media (CMLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cumulus Media.

Q

When is Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) reporting earnings?

A

Cumulus Media’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cumulus Media (CMLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cumulus Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Cumulus Media (CMLS) operate in?

A

Cumulus Media is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.