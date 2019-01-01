QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.59 - 9.02
Vol / Avg.
106.7K/61.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.88 - 27.25
Mkt Cap
88.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
10.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:54AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 9:28AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Airgain Inc is engaged in providing antenna technologies. These technologies can be used to enable performance wireless networking across devices and markets which include connected home, enterprise, automotive, and internet of things. It also provides solutions to complex radio frequency, engineering challenges, and improving wireless service that require higher throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier-grade quality. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China and also has a presence in Other Asia, North America, and Europe. The company products include Antenna Plus: Fleet, M2M, IoT Antennas, Carrier-Class Antenna, Embedded Antennas, and External Dipole Antennas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.220

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV13.990M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Airgain Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Airgain (AIRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Airgain's (AIRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Airgain (AIRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AIRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.03% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Airgain (AIRG)?

A

The stock price for Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) is $8.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Airgain (AIRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airgain.

Q

When is Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) reporting earnings?

A

Airgain’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Airgain (AIRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Airgain.

Q

What sector and industry does Airgain (AIRG) operate in?

A

Airgain is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.