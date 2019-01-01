Airgain Inc is engaged in providing antenna technologies. These technologies can be used to enable performance wireless networking across devices and markets which include connected home, enterprise, automotive, and internet of things. It also provides solutions to complex radio frequency, engineering challenges, and improving wireless service that require higher throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier-grade quality. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China and also has a presence in Other Asia, North America, and Europe. The company products include Antenna Plus: Fleet, M2M, IoT Antennas, Carrier-Class Antenna, Embedded Antennas, and External Dipole Antennas.