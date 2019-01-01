QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.83 - 17.81
Vol / Avg.
624K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.48 - 27.38
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.71
P/E
-
EPS
0.24
Shares
74.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 6:12AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Delek US Holdings is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation, and storage; and wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience store retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. Delek's logistics segment sells portions of the petroleum products its refineries produce. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.700

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV2.680B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Delek US Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delek US Hldgs (DK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delek US Hldgs's (DK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Delek US Hldgs (DK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting DK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.40% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Delek US Hldgs (DK)?

A

The stock price for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) is $17.21 last updated Today at 7:00:30 PM.

Q

Does Delek US Hldgs (DK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2020.

Q

When is Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) reporting earnings?

A

Delek US Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Delek US Hldgs (DK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delek US Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Delek US Hldgs (DK) operate in?

A

Delek US Hldgs is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.