Delek US Holdings is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation, and storage; and wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience store retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. Delek's logistics segment sells portions of the petroleum products its refineries produce. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.