|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.700
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|2.680B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Delek US Hldgs’s space includes: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Cosan (NYSE:CSAN), HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR).
The latest price target for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting DK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.40% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) is $17.21 last updated Today at 7:00:30 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2020.
Delek US Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Delek US Hldgs.
Delek US Hldgs is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.