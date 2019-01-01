|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|0.670
|0.1600
|REV
|56.330M
|53.588M
|-2.742M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ready Capital’s space includes: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting RC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.84% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) is $14.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Ready Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ready Capital.
Ready Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.