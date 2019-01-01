QQQ
Range
13.37 - 14.15
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/991.1K
Div / Yield
1.68/12.08%
52 Wk
12.74 - 16.78
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
76.02
Open
13.62
P/E
7.1
EPS
0.61
Shares
84M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Ready Capital Corp is a real estate finance company. It acquires, manages, originates and finances small balance commercial loans to purchase small multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use or warehouse properties. The company's segments consist of Loan Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns through dividends and through capital appreciation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5100.670 0.1600
REV56.330M53.588M-2.742M

Ready Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ready Capital (RC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ready Capital's (RC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ready Capital (RC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting RC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.84% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ready Capital (RC)?

A

The stock price for Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) is $14.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ready Capital (RC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) reporting earnings?

A

Ready Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ready Capital (RC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ready Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Ready Capital (RC) operate in?

A

Ready Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.