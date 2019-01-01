|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.870
|0.880
|0.0100
|REV
|518.680M
|512.000M
|-6.680M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ashland Global Holdings’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) was reported by Mizuho on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting ASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.82% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) is $94.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Ashland Global Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ashland Global Holdings.
Ashland Global Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.