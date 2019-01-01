Ashland Global Holdings is a global specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into five distinct segments: life sciences, personal care and household, performance adhesives, specialty additives, and intermediates and solvents. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. There is not a single segment that represents a majority of revenue given its extensive portfolio of products. A large portion of revenue is generated outside of the United States and there is higher demand for the company's services during warmer weather months.