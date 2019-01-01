QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Ashland Global Holdings is a global specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into five distinct segments: life sciences, personal care and household, performance adhesives, specialty additives, and intermediates and solvents. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. There is not a single segment that represents a majority of revenue given its extensive portfolio of products. A large portion of revenue is generated outside of the United States and there is higher demand for the company's services during warmer weather months.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8700.880 0.0100
REV518.680M512.000M-6.680M

Ashland Global Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ashland Global Holdings's (ASH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) was reported by Mizuho on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting ASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.82% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)?

A

The stock price for Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) is $94.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) reporting earnings?

A

Ashland Global Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ashland Global Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) operate in?

A

Ashland Global Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.