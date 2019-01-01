QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/6.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.4 - 45.19
Mkt Cap
17.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
28.01
EPS
-1.32
Shares
637.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from websites and mobile platforms, while the rest come from call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Toncheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.130 0.1200
REV831.000M

Trip.com Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trip.com Group (TCOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trip.com Group's (TCOM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trip.com Group (TCOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) was reported by Citigroup on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting TCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.26% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trip.com Group (TCOM)?

A

The stock price for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is $26.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trip.com Group (TCOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trip.com Group.

Q

When is Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) reporting earnings?

A

Trip.com Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Trip.com Group (TCOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trip.com Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Trip.com Group (TCOM) operate in?

A

Trip.com Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.