Stratasys Ltd is a provider of 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions. The company's patented fused deposition modeling and PolyJet printing technologies print prototypes and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. Stratasys subsidiaries include printer makers MakerBot and Solidscape. Stratasys generates revenue through 3D printing systems, related services and consumables and by providing additive manufacturing solutions.