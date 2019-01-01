QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
17.82 - 42.83
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
65.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Stratasys Ltd is a provider of 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions. The company's patented fused deposition modeling and PolyJet printing technologies print prototypes and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. Stratasys subsidiaries include printer makers MakerBot and Solidscape. Stratasys generates revenue through 3D printing systems, related services and consumables and by providing additive manufacturing solutions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0100.010 0.0200
REV165.030M167.016M1.986M

Stratasys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stratasys (SSYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stratasys's (SSYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stratasys (SSYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) was reported by Cross Research on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting SSYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stratasys (SSYS)?

A

The stock price for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is $24.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stratasys (SSYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stratasys.

Q

When is Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) reporting earnings?

A

Stratasys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Stratasys (SSYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stratasys.

Q

What sector and industry does Stratasys (SSYS) operate in?

A

Stratasys is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.