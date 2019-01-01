|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
|0.010
|0.0200
|REV
|165.030M
|167.016M
|1.986M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stratasys’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).
The latest price target for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) was reported by Cross Research on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting SSYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is $24.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Stratasys.
Stratasys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stratasys.
Stratasys is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.