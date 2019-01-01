QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 13,235 rooms across 53 hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook acquired LaSalle Hotel Properties, which owned 10,451 rooms across 41 U.S. hotels, in December 2018, the company current Pebblebrook CEO founded in 1998, though management has sold many of those hotels over the past few years. Pebblebrook's portfolio consists mostly of independent hotels with no brand affiliations, though the combined company does own and operate some hotels under Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental, Hilton, and Hyatt brands.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (PEB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) was reported by B of A Securities on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)?

A

The stock price for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is $22.74 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) reporting earnings?

A

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) operate in?

A

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.