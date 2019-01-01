QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
21.7K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.71 - 68.97
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
73.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 5:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 5:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:23PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
LivePerson Inc offers cloud-based platform solutions. It enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging, while leveraging bots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase efficiency. The company has two reportable segments namely Business and Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Business segment. The company has a presence in the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Western Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.460

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV123.880M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LivePerson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LivePerson (LPSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LivePerson's (LPSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LivePerson (LPSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) was reported by Mizuho on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting LPSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.17% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LivePerson (LPSN)?

A

The stock price for LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is $22.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LivePerson (LPSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LivePerson.

Q

When is LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) reporting earnings?

A

LivePerson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is LivePerson (LPSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LivePerson.

Q

What sector and industry does LivePerson (LPSN) operate in?

A

LivePerson is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.