Standard Motor Products Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates into two business segments namely Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment. The company focuses on the original equipment and original equipment services markets, with a product lineup of replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission, and fuel systems, as well as temperature-control products. Standard Motor Products distributes its products under the Standard, BWD, TechSmart, Intermotor, Hayden, ACI, and Four Seasons brands, as well as private labels. The largest end market is the United States.