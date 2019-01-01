QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.32 - 43.31
Vol / Avg.
142K/91.8K
Div / Yield
1.08/2.51%
52 Wk
40.33 - 55.09
Mkt Cap
946.8M
Payout Ratio
22.78
Open
42.92
P/E
9.81
EPS
1.09
Shares
22M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 3:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 8:47AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Standard Motor Products Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates into two business segments namely Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment. The company focuses on the original equipment and original equipment services markets, with a product lineup of replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission, and fuel systems, as well as temperature-control products. Standard Motor Products distributes its products under the Standard, BWD, TechSmart, Intermotor, Hayden, ACI, and Four Seasons brands, as well as private labels. The largest end market is the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6700.900 0.2300
REV282.910M309.877M26.967M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Standard Motor Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Standard Motor Products (SMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Standard Motor Products's (SMP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Standard Motor Products’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).

Q

What is the target price for Standard Motor Products (SMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting SMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.98% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Standard Motor Products (SMP)?

A

The stock price for Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) is $43.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Standard Motor Products (SMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) reporting earnings?

A

Standard Motor Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Standard Motor Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Standard Motor Products (SMP) operate in?

A

Standard Motor Products is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.