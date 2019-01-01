|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.670
|0.900
|0.2300
|REV
|282.910M
|309.877M
|26.967M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Standard Motor Products’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting SMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.98% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) is $43.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Standard Motor Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Standard Motor Products.
Standard Motor Products is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.