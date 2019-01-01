|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.480
|-0.540
|-0.0600
|REV
|59.010M
|65.553M
|6.543M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lindblad Expeditions’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting LIND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.93% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is $15.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lindblad Expeditions.
Lindblad Expeditions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lindblad Expeditions.
Lindblad Expeditions is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.