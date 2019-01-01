Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. The company operates in two segments: Lindblad and Natural Habitat, of which Lindblad generates the vast majority of its revenue. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. Lindblad operates a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand.