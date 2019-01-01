QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/247.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.31 - 21.91
Mkt Cap
770.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
50.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. The company operates in two segments: Lindblad and Natural Habitat, of which Lindblad generates the vast majority of its revenue. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. Lindblad operates a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.480-0.540 -0.0600
REV59.010M65.553M6.543M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lindblad Expeditions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lindblad Expeditions's (LIND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting LIND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.93% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)?

A

The stock price for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is $15.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lindblad Expeditions.

Q

When is Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) reporting earnings?

A

Lindblad Expeditions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lindblad Expeditions.

Q

What sector and industry does Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) operate in?

A

Lindblad Expeditions is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.