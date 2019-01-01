QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Berry Corp (bry) is a western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. The business activities of the group include development and production of conventional oil reserves.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.120 -0.0300
REV155.780M208.086M52.306M

Berry (bry) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berry (bry) (BRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Berry (bry)'s (BRY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Berry (bry) (BRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) was reported by Keybanc on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.72% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Berry (bry) (BRY)?

A

The stock price for Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) is $8.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berry (bry) (BRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) reporting earnings?

A

Berry (bry)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Berry (bry) (BRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berry (bry).

Q

What sector and industry does Berry (bry) (BRY) operate in?

A

Berry (bry) is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.