|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.150
|0.120
|-0.0300
|REV
|155.780M
|208.086M
|52.306M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Berry (bry)’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN).
The latest price target for Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) was reported by Keybanc on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.72% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) is $8.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Berry (bry)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Berry (bry).
Berry (bry) is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.