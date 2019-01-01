QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Live Nation is the largest live entertainment firm in the world with over 570 million fans served in 44 countries in 2018 by the company's concert and ticketing platforms. Via either owning, operating, or holding exclusive booking rights, Live Nation controls over 235 venues including the House of Blues, the Hollywood Palladium, and Spark Arena in New Zealand. Live Nation also owns one of the largest ticketing services, Ticketmaster, which sold over 480 million tickets for over 12,000 clients in 2018. The firm's artist management agencies have over 400 clients. This large live entertainment footprint helped Live Nation become one of the largest advertising and sponsorship platforms aimed at music fans. Liberty Media owns 33% of Live Nation, held under its SiriusXM tracking stock.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.520-0.960 -0.4400
REV2.060B2.703B643.000M

Live Nation Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Live Nation Entertainment's (LYV) competitors?

A

Other companies in Live Nation Entertainment’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting LYV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.33% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)?

A

The stock price for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is $113.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Live Nation Entertainment.

Q

When is Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) reporting earnings?

A

Live Nation Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Live Nation Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) operate in?

A

Live Nation Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.