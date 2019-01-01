QQQ
Range
53.09 - 54.87
Vol / Avg.
361.9K/350.1K
Div / Yield
1.28/2.37%
52 Wk
48.62 - 67.35
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
44.41
Open
54.29
P/E
18.89
EPS
0.46
Shares
110.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's wide range of products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank primarily serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier's strategy emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.460 0.0300
REV190.690M187.622M-3.068M

Analyst Ratings

Glacier Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glacier Bancorp (NYSE: GBCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glacier Bancorp's (GBCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Glacier Bancorp (NYSE: GBCI) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting GBCI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.51% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)?

A

The stock price for Glacier Bancorp (NYSE: GBCI) is $53.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.

Q

When is Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) reporting earnings?

A

Glacier Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glacier Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) operate in?

A

Glacier Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.