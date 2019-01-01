Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's wide range of products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank primarily serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier's strategy emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.