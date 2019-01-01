|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.430
|0.460
|0.0300
|REV
|190.690M
|187.622M
|-3.068M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Glacier Bancorp (NYSE: GBCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Glacier Bancorp’s space includes: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS).
The latest price target for Glacier Bancorp (NYSE: GBCI) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting GBCI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.51% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Glacier Bancorp (NYSE: GBCI) is $53.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.
Glacier Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.