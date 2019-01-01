QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
US Foods is the second- largest U.S. food-service distributor behind Sysco, holding 10% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. US Foods distributes more than 400,000 food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries (each about 16.5% of sales), independent restaurants (33%), national restaurant chains (22%), education and government facilities (8%), and grocers (4%). In addition to its delivery business, the firm has 80 cash and carry stores under the Chef'Store banner. After Sysco's attempt to purchase US Foods failed to gain federal approval in 2015, US Foods entered the public market via an initial public offering.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.380 -0.0100
REV7.650B7.639B-11.000M

US Foods Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Foods Hldg (USFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Foods Hldg's (USFD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for US Foods Hldg (USFD) stock?

A

The latest price target for US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting USFD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.50% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for US Foods Hldg (USFD)?

A

The stock price for US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) is $38.175 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Foods Hldg (USFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Foods Hldg.

Q

When is US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) reporting earnings?

A

US Foods Hldg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is US Foods Hldg (USFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Foods Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does US Foods Hldg (USFD) operate in?

A

US Foods Hldg is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.