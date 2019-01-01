|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|0.380
|-0.0100
|REV
|7.650B
|7.639B
|-11.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in US Foods Hldg’s space includes: Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF).
The latest price target for US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting USFD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.50% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) is $38.175 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for US Foods Hldg.
US Foods Hldg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for US Foods Hldg.
US Foods Hldg is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.