Range
84.92 - 87
Vol / Avg.
186.3K/154.2K
Div / Yield
0.84/0.95%
52 Wk
74.17 - 93.43
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
22.19
Open
86.38
P/E
24.27
EPS
0.95
Shares
32.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has a global operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6400.860 0.2200
REV227.900M239.918M12.018M

Albany Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Albany Intl (AIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Albany Intl (NYSE: AIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Albany Intl's (AIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Albany Intl (AIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Albany Intl (NYSE: AIN) was reported by B of A Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting AIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.26% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Albany Intl (AIN)?

A

The stock price for Albany Intl (NYSE: AIN) is $85.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Albany Intl (AIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) reporting earnings?

A

Albany Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Albany Intl (AIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Albany Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Albany Intl (AIN) operate in?

A

Albany Intl is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.