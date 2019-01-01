|Q1 2022
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|0.640
|0.860
|0.2200
|227.900M
|239.918M
|12.018M
You can purchase shares of Albany Intl (NYSE: AIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Albany Intl’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).
The latest price target for Albany Intl (NYSE: AIN) was reported by B of A Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting AIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.26% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Albany Intl (NYSE: AIN) is $85.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.
Albany Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Albany Intl.
Albany Intl is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.