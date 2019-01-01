|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sotherly Hotels’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT), Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN).
The latest price target for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) was reported by JMP Securities on December 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SOHO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) is $2.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.
Sotherly Hotels’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sotherly Hotels.
Sotherly Hotels is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.