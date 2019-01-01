QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is engaged in the Hotel operation. The company is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust that was formed to own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upscale and upper-upscale hotel properties located in primary markets in the mid-Atlantic and southern United States. It generates revenue through the rooms, food, beverage, and other services. Geographically, the group has its presence in the regions of Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Sotherly Hotels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sotherly Hotels's (SOHO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) was reported by JMP Securities on December 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SOHO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)?

A

The stock price for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) is $2.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.

Q

When is Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) reporting earnings?

A

Sotherly Hotels’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sotherly Hotels.

Q

What sector and industry does Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) operate in?

A

Sotherly Hotels is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.