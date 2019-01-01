|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.790
|0.800
|0.0100
|REV
|45.580M
|42.059M
|-3.521M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CNB Financial’s space includes: Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF).
The latest price target for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 11, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CCNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) is $26.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next CNB Financial (CCNE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
CNB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CNB Financial.
CNB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.