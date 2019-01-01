QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.9K
Div / Yield
0.7/2.68%
52 Wk
22.08 - 28.59
Mkt Cap
440.9M
Payout Ratio
21.68
Open
-
P/E
8.28
EPS
0.8
Shares
16.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 4:35PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CNB Financial Corp is a USA-based financial holding company engaged in the provision banking and related services. It provides full range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. These activities and services principally include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, and a variety of other specialized financial services. The bank's Wealth and Asset Management Services division offers a full range of client services. In addition to the bank, the company also operates a consumer discount loan and finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Holiday Financial Services Corporation.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7900.800 0.0100
REV45.580M42.059M-3.521M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CNB Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNB Financial (CCNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNB Financial's (CCNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CNB Financial (CCNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 11, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CCNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CNB Financial (CCNE)?

A

The stock price for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) is $26.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNB Financial (CCNE) pay a dividend?

A

The next CNB Financial (CCNE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) reporting earnings?

A

CNB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is CNB Financial (CCNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does CNB Financial (CCNE) operate in?

A

CNB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.