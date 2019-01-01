CNB Financial Corp is a USA-based financial holding company engaged in the provision banking and related services. It provides full range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. These activities and services principally include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, and a variety of other specialized financial services. The bank's Wealth and Asset Management Services division offers a full range of client services. In addition to the bank, the company also operates a consumer discount loan and finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Holiday Financial Services Corporation.