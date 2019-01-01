|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.720
|REV
|2.660B
|1.287B
|-1.373B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carnival (NYSE: CUK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Carnival’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
There is no analysis for Carnival
The stock price for Carnival (NYSE: CUK) is $19.305 last updated Today at 4:44:35 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.
Carnival’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 20, 2021.
There is no upcoming split for Carnival.
Carnival is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.