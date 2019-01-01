QQQ
Range
19.27 - 20.31
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.16 - 27.31
Mkt Cap
22.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.13
P/E
-
EPS
-2.32
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 91 ships in its fleet at the end of fiscal 2021, with 98% of its capacity set to be redeployed by May 2022. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.720
REV2.660B1.287B-1.373B

Carnival Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carnival (CUK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carnival (NYSE: CUK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carnival's (CUK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carnival (CUK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carnival

Q

Current Stock Price for Carnival (CUK)?

A

The stock price for Carnival (NYSE: CUK) is $19.305 last updated Today at 4:44:35 PM.

Q

Does Carnival (CUK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.

Q

When is Carnival (NYSE:CUK) reporting earnings?

A

Carnival’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 20, 2021.

Q

Is Carnival (CUK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carnival.

Q

What sector and industry does Carnival (CUK) operate in?

A

Carnival is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.