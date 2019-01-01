|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.100
|1.220
|0.1200
|REV
|4.720B
|4.880B
|160.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lear’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for Lear (NYSE: LEA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 197.00 expecting LEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.24% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lear (NYSE: LEA) is $163.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Lear (LEA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Lear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lear.
Lear is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.