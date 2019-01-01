QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Lear designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution systems and major electrical and electronic components include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, junction boxes, electronic control modules, wireless control devices, interior and exterior LED lighting systems, and audio systems and electronics.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1001.220 0.1200
REV4.720B4.880B160.000M

Lear Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lear (LEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lear's (LEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lear (LEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lear (NYSE: LEA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 197.00 expecting LEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.24% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lear (LEA)?

A

The stock price for Lear (NYSE: LEA) is $163.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lear (LEA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lear (LEA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Lear (NYSE:LEA) reporting earnings?

A

Lear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Lear (LEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lear.

Q

What sector and industry does Lear (LEA) operate in?

A

Lear is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.