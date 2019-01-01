QQQ
Range
466.5 - 540.67
Vol / Avg.
5M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
311.56 - 572.67
Mkt Cap
53.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
467.06
P/E
-
EPS
-1.06
Shares
98.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6401.740 0.1000
REV1.280B1.317B36.900M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Palo Alto Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palo Alto Networks's (PANW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 670.00 expecting PANW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.09% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)?

A

The stock price for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is $539.94 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Palo Alto Networks (PANW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palo Alto Networks.

Q

When is Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) reporting earnings?

A

Palo Alto Networks’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Palo Alto Networks (PANW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palo Alto Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Palo Alto Networks (PANW) operate in?

A

Palo Alto Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.