|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.640
|1.740
|0.1000
|REV
|1.280B
|1.317B
|36.900M
You can purchase shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Palo Alto Networks’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 670.00 expecting PANW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.09% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is $539.94 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.